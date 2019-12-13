|
KATHARINE KEMP July 16, 1938 - December 5, 2019 Katharine died peacefully after a long illness, in Ottawa. Predeceased by her parents, Hubert and Alice Kemp, her brother Donald Kemp and her sister Alison Mitchell. Katharine leaves her nieces Kathleen Kemp, (Michael Hansford), Anne Stockton, (Rob) and her nephew Bruce Kemp. Also left is her cherished great niece Katy Stockton, (Jeremy Latta) who has tirelessly worked to ensure that Katharine was well cared for during her illness. Katharine also had a great, great niece and nephew, Olive and Oscar Latta. Katharine's professional life was for the most part at Statistics Canada, a career she found interesting and fulfilling. She had an adventurous spirit and travelled extensively, including backpacking in Europe, skiing in Norway and touring with her bicycle club in many places, such as Mexico and France. Katharine had a lively interest in the arts and was an avid opera, concert and theatre attender. Her cottage on Lake Tenpenny was a real oasis and was the site of many family gatherings over the years and happy afternoon swims for Katharine and her friends. Her circle of friends is large and devoted and has provided much comfort and companionship even as her illness progressed. The family is very grateful to all of them, particularly but not at all limited to Shaila, Sheila, Ann, Ruth, Belinda and Michal. The family would especially like to thank Minori who has been Katharine's devoted carer and companion for several years. Katharine's last years have been immeasurably enriched by her thoughtful presence and we are truly grateful for everything she has done. Cremation has taken place. We invite you to a Celebration of Life at the Central Chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, 315 McLeod Street (at O'Connor), Ottawa on Friday, January 10, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Katharine's name to your favourite charity. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2019