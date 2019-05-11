KATHARINE MARGARET ANDERSON (Stewart) January 19, 1929 - May 3, 2019 Passed away peacefully in Cambridge, Ontario. Katharine was a founding member of the National Ballet of Canada. She moved through life with the gentle grace and elegance befitting a classical ballerina. Katharine and Ross, her beloved husband of 61 years, raised their family on Toronto Island, Lawrence Kansas, Quebec City and Ottawa before retiring to Cambridge to be near children and grandchildren. Katharine was predeceased by Ross; and daughter, Laura (Simmons); and is survived by her children, Robin (Richard Rivkin), Kate (Peter Pashley), Patrick Simmons (Debee) and John (Karen Fyke). She also leaves her grandchildren, Sarah (Timothy Stalans) and Ryan Anderson; Darcy, Jack and Jill Simmons (Nicholas Mantia); Kevin, Graham and Dylan (Yasmine) Spencer; Charlotte (Peter Gray), Nicole (Oliver Beacham) and Suzanne Pashley; Ruth, Hannah, Jacob, Lauren (Michael Plotkin) and Joshua (Erin Beeghly) Rivkin; and her great-grandchildren, Jonah, Luke and Max Plotkin and Esme Rivkin, to carry on family traditions of bread and applesauce making, dog rescue and nature appreciation through biking, hiking, canoeing and cross country skiing. A celebration of Katharine's life will be held at Trinity Anglican Church in Cambridge at 2 p.m. on July 28th, 2019. Donations in Katharine's name to the National Ballet of Canada or a charity of your choice will be welcome. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019