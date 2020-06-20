You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Katharine WORTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katharine Sarah WORTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katharine Sarah WORTON Obituary
KATHARINE SARAH WORTON November 27, 1964 - June 5, 2020 Adoring Mother of Lucy, Sally and Emma Wilkie. Loving and loyal wife of Allan Wilkie. Cherished little sister of Margaret (Bill Scott) and Jane Worton. Precious daughter of David and Joyce Worton. Doting Auntie of Chris, Heather, Gillian, Will, Jamie and John. Beloved by her Wilkie-Ursino-Reaume family. She was a wellspring of happiness for all who knew her. Online condolences can be made at: serenityfuneralhome.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katharine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -