KATHARINE SARAH WORTON November 27, 1964 - June 5, 2020 Adoring Mother of Lucy, Sally and Emma Wilkie. Loving and loyal wife of Allan Wilkie. Cherished little sister of Margaret (Bill Scott) and Jane Worton. Precious daughter of David and Joyce Worton. Doting Auntie of Chris, Heather, Gillian, Will, Jamie and John. Beloved by her Wilkie-Ursino-Reaume family. She was a wellspring of happiness for all who knew her. Online condolences can be made at: serenityfuneralhome.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020