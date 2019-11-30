|
KATHERINE ALEXANDRA MCCOLL SALLOUM1982-2019 Katherine passed away at home on November 26, 2019, after a brave battle with triple-negative breast cancer. Kat is survived by her husband, Mark Ambler, their daughter, Elizabeth, her parents, Lynda and Peter, and her brother, John (Jessica Hill). Kat cared most about people, and had a gift for bringing great friends together. From Toronto to Calgary, Peterborough and beyond, she was dearly loved and is profoundly missed as an incredible wife, mom, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. A loving mother to Ellie, Kat never allowed her illness to overshadow her devotion to her delightful little girl. Kat enjoyed a successful career in communications at Dow AgroSciences in Calgary. She embodied grace and style, and found peace and happiness in nature. Kat was beautiful inside and out, and the warmth and care she radiated for others will be forever cherished. A special thank you to the teams at both the Tom Baker and Princess Margaret Cancer Centres. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be directed in Katherine's honour to causes that provide research, hope and support: "Breast Cancer Clinical/Translational Research Fund" at Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, Wellspring and Gilda's Club. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto. For more information or to leave a special memory of Kat please visit: www.salloum.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019