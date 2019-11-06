|
KATHERINE ELEANOR BURBIDGE (née Yardley) Of Port Dover, Ontario, January 14, 1931- October 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Allison (predeceased), Kay will be deeply missed by her children, Mary Burbidge (Gary Hicks) of Coe Hill, Ian (Sandy Conrad) of Paisley, and Doug (Julia Wallace) of Ottawa; her grandchildren, Morag (Todd), Rab (Dixie),Darius (Jennifer), Siobhan (Jonathon), Andrea (Laurence), David, Leo (Jennifer) and great- grandchild, Sébastien; her sister Margie Fina (Helmut), sister-in-law, Margaret Hunter, and brother-in-law John Burbidge (Barbara). Kay's great passions were her family, music, the great outdoors, and teaching. A graduate of the University of Toronto, Kay began her career as a teacher in Dundas in 1954, and was Head of French at Port Dover Composite School from 1968 to 1988. Kay was the Musical Director of PDCS Spring Shows for many years, and enjoyed singing to the very end of her life. Kay loved her youthful experiences at Glen Bernard camp, and never missed a summer at her beloved cottage near Combermere, sailing, canoeing, hiking, and counting loons with her family. She faithfully swam 500 strokes every morning. Kay was an enthusiastic bridge-player, a member of the University Women's Club, and a lifelong Anglican. Her family will receive friends at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover, ON (519)583-1530 on Friday, November 8, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, (Market and St. George Sts.) Port Dover on Saturday, November 9, at 11:30 a.m. The Reverend Tony Bouwmeester officiating. Inurnment Port Dover Cemetery. In Kay's memory, donations may be made to Choirs Ontario, Bird Studies Canada, or the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneral home.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019