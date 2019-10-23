|
|
KATHERINE ELIZABETH BANKS (nee Jagger) Born June 12, 1957. Suddenly at home with her husband by her side at the age of 62, on October 17, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of 33 years to Bill Banks, daughter of Sue and Dave Jagger, sister to Judy (Stefan) and Barbara. Loving mother to Kallie (Matthew), Maggie, and Fraser (Hayley). Also loved by her mother-in-law Belle, families of her brothers- and sister-in-law, extended family, her many friends, and of course her cherished dogs. Oh how we need your organizational skills now, Katherine. You will be forever remembered for your warmth, generosity, and determination to do your best at everything you loved to do. Now, we have to learn how to tend to your beautiful gardens, plan for and host gatherings of family and friends, and cook sensational dinners. Forever remembered as a lover of travelling, music, skiing, cottaging, the CBC, and supporting her children in all their endeavours and successes. Katherine's compassion for helping others led her most recently to volunteering at Hospice Wellington. We ask that all who loved her raise a glass of chardonnay to celebrate a life lived with joy. Her family will receive friends at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, Ontario on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 12 noon followed by a service to commemorate her life in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 p.m. If so desired, please consider a donation to Hospice Wellington in Katherine's honour.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019