KATHERINE JANE HULL (Currier) 1919 - 2019 In her hundredth year, Jane looked back on a life well lived. Dedicated wife of 72 years (Chester 1919 - 2012), influential mother for her children to her last conscious words: Brian (Terry), Diana and Sally and committed grandmother to Thomas and Luke Morison, she always appreciated the visits of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and the many friends of her children. She was a remarkable woman with a strong independent spirit and a great sense of adventure. She was an active athlete: an accomplished canoeist, winning her first regatta cup at Stony Lake in her 10th year, and a cup for badminton singles in her 14th. She cross-country skied in The County until late in life and was a walker until her final disabling incident. She was a vocal and persevering advocate for the care and preservation of the environment in all its complexity, a gifted amateur artist and architect, designing both her beloved log home overlooking the Bay of Quinte in Rednersville, and her cottage at Lake Catchacoma. An inquiring and spiritually guided Christian, she engaged with the most recent rethinks of her faith without accepting any particular dogma, old or new. She had an old fashioned sense of style without being tied at all to its formalism. An active volunteer in the many communities in which she lived, both military and civilian, she received a Trillium Award to acknowledge her volunteer contribution to the Belleville Hospital. Deciding to follow her husband, with the children, upon his assuming command of 3 (Fighter) Wing, RCAF in Germany in April, 1953, she paved the way for other air force families to follow their spouses to Europe. She immediately began to build bridges of reconciliation and understanding in interactions with local civilians as she made her way in her new community. She thought it obvious that her two oldest children should attend the German language schools in Zweibrucken until a school was established on the base. A Memorial Service will be held at Saint Thomas' Anglican Church, Belleville, on Friday, April 12th, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Gathering at the church from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow the Memorial Service at the church, with all invited to participate. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Belleville Hospital Foundation, Saint Thomas' Anglican Church, or a charity of choice. Arrangements under the direction of Burke Funeral Home (613-968-6968) 150 Church Street, Belleville. Online condolences at www.burkefuneral.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019