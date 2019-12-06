|
|
KATHERINE ROOT It is with great sadness that the family of Katherine (Kathy) Grace Root (née Howard) announces her passing in Burlington on November 23, 2019 at the age of 87. Left to mourn in profound grief is her devoted husband of 56 years, Robert James Root. She is survived by her adoring nieces Liz Ferguson, Kathy Ferguson (Gerry Murphy) and Susan Ferguson (Alex Stappas), as well as great- nephews Sean and Oliver Stappas. Kathy was predeceased by her dear sister Elizabeth Ferguson and her beloved parents Frederick "Gordie" Howard and Margaret Howard (née Alison). Visitation will be at Smith's Funeral Home (1167 Guelph Line, Burlington) on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Noon followed by the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Burlington Humane Society at 740 Griffith Court, Burlington, ON L7L 5R9 (http:// burlingtonhumane.ca/ donate/) would be very in keeping with Kathy's love of animals.www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019