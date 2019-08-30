You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
KATHERINE 'KAY' SHARP (nee Oster) Katherine 'Kay' Sharp passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the age of 95. Her death marks the end of a familial generation, as she was the last surviving sibling of 11 children born to her Russian/German immigrant parents, Christian Oster and Elizabeth Sieben. Left to mourn her remarkable 95 years are her daughters, Janice (Jim Hall) and Karen Sharp (Everett Waite); her sons, Terry and Wayne Sharp (Laura Lewis); and four grandchildren, Tammy Fielding (Dave Wieder), Wesley Fielding (Bridget Mooney), Rachel Sharp and Robert Sharp. Raised on a Saskatchewan homestead in St. Walburg, Kay's early life was filled with stories of herself and her siblings riding their farm horse bareback to a one room schoolhouse. Her life has been an example to all those who loved her, of an unfailing commitment to family, a notable fortitude and resilience, and the power of positivity and laughter. Her light and laughter will continue in all those whose lives she touched. Cremation will take place on Friday, August 30, 2019, with a private family interment at Meadowvale Cemetery following at a later date. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2019
