|
|
KATHLEEN BERNADETTE LYNE Passed peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Toronto General Hospital, surrounded by her children, Christopher, Michael, Mary Catherine and Matthew. Kathleen will be greatly missed by her daughters-in law Susan (Chris) and Liz (Michael) and son-in law Stephen (Mary Catherine); her grandchildren Jonathan, Stephen, Geoffrey (Chris), Bridget, John, Isabelle (Michael), Patrick, Kate, Jack (Mary Catherine); and by her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews in Ireland and around the world. Kathleen was a devoted mother, grandmother, teacher and friend. Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, Dr. John G. Lyne. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Toronto Humane Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2020