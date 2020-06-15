You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen LYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Bernadette LYNE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Bernadette LYNE Obituary
KATHLEEN BERNADETTE LYNE Passed peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Toronto General Hospital, surrounded by her children, Christopher, Michael, Mary Catherine and Matthew. Kathleen will be greatly missed by her daughters-in law Susan (Chris) and Liz (Michael) and son-in law Stephen (Mary Catherine); her grandchildren Jonathan, Stephen, Geoffrey (Chris), Bridget, John, Isabelle (Michael), Patrick, Kate, Jack (Mary Catherine); and by her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews in Ireland and around the world. Kathleen was a devoted mother, grandmother, teacher and friend. Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, Dr. John G. Lyne. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Toronto Humane Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -