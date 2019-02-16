KATHLEEN MARY BOURNS January 1, 1929 Winnipeg, MB - February 7, 2019 Duncan, BC It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of our beautiful mother, Mary, at the age of 90. Predeceased by her loving husband, C. David Bourns (2002); brother, Denis Lee (1997); sister, Joan Finch (2005); niece, Cynthia Church (Lee) (1983); and nephew, Lee Finch (2017). Left to honour her are her children, Peter Bourns, Kathleen Mowat (Rodney), Kevin Bourns (Frances), and Megan Bourns. Grandchildren, Stephanie and Zachary Mowat. Many dear nieces and nephews in British Columbia and Saskatchewan; and David's cousins in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. Kathy, Kevin and Megan are very grateful for the wonderful and compassionate care our mother received at Cowichan District Hospital in Duncan, British Columbia. Special thanks to Dr. Sanders and nurses Char and Kelsey. A family memorial will take place later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to Participation House Foundation, 620 Colborne St., Suite 101, London ON N6B 3R9 or online at www.participationhouse.com or to The Canadian Red Cross at www.redcross.ca. Condolences may be sent to www.firstmemorialduncan .com Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019