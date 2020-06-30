|
KATHLEEN EVELYN PHILLIPS (née O'Flanagan) September 16, 1930 - June 26, 2020 Passed away peacefully and surrounded by love at Hazelton Place in Toronto at the age of 89. Survived by her beloved children, M. Robin Adamson (Victoria) of Toronto, Valerie Grundy (Eric) of Toronto and Diana Adamson Arias (Jorge) of Maplewood, New Jersey. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Mercedes and Maxwell Grundy and Michael Arias. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Kathleen was the daughter of Olive O'Flanagan (née Burke) of Kingston, Jamaica and Patrick Aloysius 'Louis' O'Flanagan of Blackrock, Ireland. Kathleen grew up in Jamaica with her mother and sisters, Eileen and Patricia (predeceased). She moved to Aurora, ON when she married Terrence Michael 'Mike' Adamson, a teacher at St. Andrews College. She later lived in Miami, Florida and married her second husband, Colin Gordon 'Peter' Phillips (predeceased). Kathleen and Peter returned to Toronto where she worked dedicatedly in billing at Sunnybrook Hospital. Affectionately known as 'Dimples,' Kathleen was the life of the party wherever she went. Her charm and fun- loving spirit drew people to her and her life was marked by close and enduring friendships. She will be dearly missed by her many friends, but especially her lifelong friends of over 75 years from her childhood in Jamaica. Thank you to the staff of Hazelton Place for their kindness and for keeping her safe during this time. A small ceremony will be held in the coming weeks through Morley Bedford Funeral Services. Donations may be made to the Daily Bread Food Bank.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 30 to July 4, 2020