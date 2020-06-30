You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Evelyn PHILLIPS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Evelyn PHILLIPS Obituary
KATHLEEN EVELYN PHILLIPS (née O'Flanagan) September 16, 1930 - June 26, 2020 Passed away peacefully and surrounded by love at Hazelton Place in Toronto at the age of 89. Survived by her beloved children, M. Robin Adamson (Victoria) of Toronto, Valerie Grundy (Eric) of Toronto and Diana Adamson Arias (Jorge) of Maplewood, New Jersey. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Mercedes and Maxwell Grundy and Michael Arias. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Kathleen was the daughter of Olive O'Flanagan (née Burke) of Kingston, Jamaica and Patrick Aloysius 'Louis' O'Flanagan of Blackrock, Ireland. Kathleen grew up in Jamaica with her mother and sisters, Eileen and Patricia (predeceased). She moved to Aurora, ON when she married Terrence Michael 'Mike' Adamson, a teacher at St. Andrews College. She later lived in Miami, Florida and married her second husband, Colin Gordon 'Peter' Phillips (predeceased). Kathleen and Peter returned to Toronto where she worked dedicatedly in billing at Sunnybrook Hospital. Affectionately known as 'Dimples,' Kathleen was the life of the party wherever she went. Her charm and fun- loving spirit drew people to her and her life was marked by close and enduring friendships. She will be dearly missed by her many friends, but especially her lifelong friends of over 75 years from her childhood in Jamaica. Thank you to the staff of Hazelton Place for their kindness and for keeping her safe during this time. A small ceremony will be held in the coming weeks through Morley Bedford Funeral Services. Donations may be made to the Daily Bread Food Bank.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 30 to July 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -