KATHLEEN G. HALL (née Wallwin) 1923 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kathleen 'Kay' Gertrude Hall on June 26, 2019 in Barrie, Ontario. Predeceased by her husband Keith, Kay was a loving mother to Heather (Dan), Doug (Michelle) and Cathy (Joe); a devoted 'Nanny' to Jeff, Rebecca (David), Robert, Caitlin (Jamie), Jennifer and Brad; and, caring great- grandmother to Avalon, Rhyer, Cabriana, Gryphon and Charlotte. Born in Vespa Township on May 16th, 1923, Kay was the oldest of John and Ida Wallwin's seven children. She was predeceased by siblings Ruth, Ross and Phyllis and is survived by Jack, Emma (Ron) and Joan. Kay was an avid gardener and weed puller! Also an accomplished bridge player and curler. Truly a remarkable person, who showed leadership, kindness and generosity to everyone she met. The family cottage on Maple Lake and the Wallwin homestead near Barrie were her favourite places, and never far from her mind. Funeral and reception to be held Saturday, July 13th, 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Anglican Church, 24 Collier Street, Barrie. The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at Woods Park Care Centre and Diane Riske for their devotion and care to Kay over the past number of years. Kay was an active supporter of the . Donations in Kay's name may be made at www.cancer.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2019