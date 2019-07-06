You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen G. HALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen G. HALL Obituary
KATHLEEN G. HALL (née Wallwin) 1923 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kathleen 'Kay' Gertrude Hall on June 26, 2019 in Barrie, Ontario. Predeceased by her husband Keith, Kay was a loving mother to Heather (Dan), Doug (Michelle) and Cathy (Joe); a devoted 'Nanny' to Jeff, Rebecca (David), Robert, Caitlin (Jamie), Jennifer and Brad; and, caring great- grandmother to Avalon, Rhyer, Cabriana, Gryphon and Charlotte. Born in Vespa Township on May 16th, 1923, Kay was the oldest of John and Ida Wallwin's seven children. She was predeceased by siblings Ruth, Ross and Phyllis and is survived by Jack, Emma (Ron) and Joan. Kay was an avid gardener and weed puller! Also an accomplished bridge player and curler. Truly a remarkable person, who showed leadership, kindness and generosity to everyone she met. The family cottage on Maple Lake and the Wallwin homestead near Barrie were her favourite places, and never far from her mind. Funeral and reception to be held Saturday, July 13th, 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Anglican Church, 24 Collier Street, Barrie. The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at Woods Park Care Centre and Diane Riske for their devotion and care to Kay over the past number of years. Kay was an active supporter of the . Donations in Kay's name may be made at www.cancer.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.