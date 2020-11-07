KATHLEEN 'RUTH' GORSLINE February 10, 1925 - November 3, 2020 Ruth passed away peacefully at Greenview Seniors Residence. She was the wife of the recently deceased husband John Gorsline. She is survived by her sons, Bob (Darlene) and Bruce (Kathleen); grandchildren, Amberli and Yaro (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Malakai and Theo; sister, Doris Carr and brother, Jim Henderson. She was predeceased by her sister Betty (Stan) Whitehead; and brother-in-law Bill Carr. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Ruth was born in Toronto and was the second daughter to Elizabeth Parker Kennedy and Joseph Percy Henderson of Scarborough. She took Dressmaking and Design at Danforth Technical School. As a teenager she joined The Beach's Youth Choir and the group sang at various venues including military camps around the city. She worked for Eaton's and participated in fashion shows. She was working for Kent's Jewellers on Yonge St. when she met John Gorsline at Kew Beach Bible Class shortly after the war. They were married May 26, 1951. John's career had Ruth moving from Toronto, Guelph and Calgary before returning to Don Mills. They both enjoyed curling and won the Imperial Life Mixed Trophy two years in a row, 1982 and 1983, the first team to do so. She also curled with her sister Doris Carr and in 1981 won 'C' event at the Ontario Senior Competition. John and Ruth joined The Senior for Nature canoe club and enjoyed cross country skiing with their Kew Beach friends. They also enjoyed travelling after retirement. Ruth's number one enjoyment in life was her family. Our thanks to Yvonne Jones and the caring staff at Greenview Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer Association of Canada was Ruth's wish.



