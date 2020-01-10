You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
KATHLEEN ISABELLA WILLIAMS "Kay" Peacefully, on January 8th, 2020 at home. Beloved wife of the late Hollis Ward Williams. Loving mother of son Donald Brian Williams and his wife Louise. Lovingly remembered by granddaughter Kathleen and great grandson Raiden. Also fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends - especially Gerry and Emilia Casey and their daughter Jennifer Dekkema. Friends will be received at the Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home - Burlington Chapel, 2241 New Street (at Drury Lane) on Sunday January 12, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations to Knox Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020
