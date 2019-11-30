You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
1923 - 2019
KATHLEEN JOAN HAMILTON "Buttercup" February 17, 1923 - November 24, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Sunday November 24, 2019, in her 97th year surrounded by family and friends. Joan is predeceased by her loving husband H.K (Bob) Hamilton and will be deeply missed by her sister Nancy Ragan and family, stepsons Tony, Brad, Rick (the late Sonya) and Derek (Marjie). She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Elizabeth, Tony Jr., Joanna (Noel), Max, Bonnie, Sara, great grandchildren Tyler and Samantha and dear friends Ruth Shaw (daughters Jody & Roseanne), Peggy Kovacko, Doug McCann, and families. Thank you to the wonderful team at Vermont Square and Home Instead Senior Care for their care and kindness over the past year. "Buttercup" was very thankful to have "inherited The Hamilton family over 35 years ago". She had a beautiful and fulfilling life filled with laughter and friendships. Joan was a Registered Nurse for many years and later worked in the funeral home industry. She was always generous in supporting various charities throughout the years. Joan was a strong, fun and spirited woman who touched so many she met and knew along the way. We would like to extend a special thank you to her granddaughter Elizabeth (Liz) Hamilton for all her care, nurturing and constant support to Joan during the last year of her life. In keeping with Joan's wishes, there will be a celebration of her life in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer Society of Canada (www.alzheimer.ca) or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org "We will miss you Joan/ Buttercup/ Granny Joan/Auntie Joan. Until next time! xo"
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019
