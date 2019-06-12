KATHLEEN JOAN HIND-SMITH (née Basted) August 2, 1929 - June 7, 2019 Journalist, critic, writer. Joan was born in Trail, British Columbia to her father Merrifield, a well-known surgeon and her mother Orriel. Survived by her children Stephanie, Jennifer Marks, David, 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, and her brother Dr. Robert Baird. Joan spent idyllic childhood summers on the family's property on the Columbia River among forests, mountains, beaches, and water. She graduated from Crofton House School in Vancouver in 1947 and from the University of British Columbia in 1951. In the same year, Joan, always interested in theatre completed her A.R.C.T. in speech and drama. After a short period as a reporter for the Vancouver Sun, Joan moved to Toronto lured by the prospects of the newly created CBC Television. In Toronto she wrote television news and interviewed on air. In 1953 Joan moved to Winnipeg where she was a general reporter with the Winnipeg Tribune and a freelance reporter for western newspapers and for the CBC. Joan married Michael Hind- Smith in 1953. In 1955 Joan moved to Ottawa where she wrote film scripts for Crawley Films. With the birth of Stephanie in 1958 she wrote freelance film scripts and formed a research company called DataFind. After moving to Port Credit and then Toronto, Jennifer and David were born. In 1969, Joan moved to York Mills with her three children and wrote the book Three Voices: the Lives of Margaret Lawrence, Gabrielle Roy, and Frederick Philip Grove published in 1975. Following the publication of Three Voices Joan continued to participate in the publishing industry as a writer and publicist. In 1994, she retired from the University of Toronto Press and continued to live an active life in Toronto. A service of remembrance will be held in July. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 12 to June 16, 2019