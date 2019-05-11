KATHLEEN LEWIS STRAK In loving memory of Kathleen, who on May 9, 2019 would have marked her 94th birthday. She passed away peacefully on November 4, 2018, and was predeceased by her husband, Peter in 2000. Fondly remembered by son, Paul Strak (Monika) and daughter, Sue Rosenblat (Rob) and grandchildren, William and Sarah Rosenblat. Kathleen and Peter arrived in Canada in June of 1953 from Cardiff, Wales, in search of a new life. Over the years, Kathleen became an avid traveller and especially enjoyed her trips to Japan and Alaska. Impeccably dressed and coiffed, Kathleen was always up for a game of Scrabble or the original Trivial Pursuit, and was a huge hockey fan - the NHL playoffs were a spring ritual she never missed. She was renowned for her delicious English Trifle and Welsh cakes, and her skills in knitting and sewing were equally top-notch. Her favourites were always her grandchildren, William and Sarah, and then the family 'doglets' - especially Sammy, her West Highland Terrier, and then Paul and Monika's German Shepherds, Boomer, Rexy, and Luna. Cremation has taken place. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019