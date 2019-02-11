You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen MACDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Mary MACDONALD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen Mary MACDONALD Obituary
KATHLEEN MARY MACDONALD (née Rollo) Died peacefully, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Tall Pines Long Term Care Centre, age 89. Beloved mother of Ian Cameron and Heather Margaret (Lawr), and wife of the late John Cameron Forbes. She leaves behind her sister, Jean French; a daughter and son-in-law, Kris Wessenger-Macdonald and Derek Lawr; and five much doted upon grandsons, Alexander 'Sandy' Macdonald, Jake Lawr, Colin Macdonald, Deacon Lawr, and Harrison Lawr. We who knew her and survive will always remember and celebrate the vibrant life of a very strong and independent woman; her love of language, music and song, her wide- ranging travels, and of course the love she had for all her dear friends and family. A private service will be held this week. There will be a larger celebration of her life in the late Spring or Summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Mary's honour may be directed to the Alzheimer Society, Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.