KATHLEEN MARY MACDONALD (née Rollo) Died peacefully, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Tall Pines Long Term Care Centre, age 89. Beloved mother of Ian Cameron and Heather Margaret (Lawr), and wife of the late John Cameron Forbes. She leaves behind her sister, Jean French; a daughter and son-in-law, Kris Wessenger-Macdonald and Derek Lawr; and five much doted upon grandsons, Alexander 'Sandy' Macdonald, Jake Lawr, Colin Macdonald, Deacon Lawr, and Harrison Lawr. We who knew her and survive will always remember and celebrate the vibrant life of a very strong and independent woman; her love of language, music and song, her wide- ranging travels, and of course the love she had for all her dear friends and family. A private service will be held this week. There will be a larger celebration of her life in the late Spring or Summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Mary's honour may be directed to the Alzheimer Society, Canada. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2019