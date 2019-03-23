KATHLEEN RUTH O'GRADY (McCutcheon) After enduring ovarian and then pancreatic cancer - with grace, strength and courage - Kathleen O'Grady passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019, in her 79th year. Kathleen will be forever missed by her husband, Martin; son, Matthew; daughter, Meghan Sheehan; Meghan's husband, Jason Sheehan and their two young daughters, Ciara and Ashling. She is also survived by her brother, Peter McCutcheon and his wife, Gloria; along with extended family, close friends, and colleagues from three decades of teaching. Born in Montreal on January 23, 1941, and raised in Sarnia, Ontario, Kathleen spent some of her favourite times on Prince Edward Island, where her late mother Ruth (Ayers) McCutcheon was born and raised. The O'Grady family had a cottage on the Island for over 40 years, and this summer Kathleen will be laid to rest with her mother at Charlottetown's Sherwood Cemetery. A celebration and commemoration of Kathleen will be held on Friday, March 29 at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre (375 Mount Pleasant Rd.) in Toronto; visitation from 9-10 a.m., service 10-11 a.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ovarian Cancer Canada (OvarianCanada.org). Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019