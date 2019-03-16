Resources More Obituaries for Kathleen WHITE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathleen Sue WHITE

Obituary Condolences Flowers KATHLEEN SUE WHITE April 28, 1948 - March 5, 2019 I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree, And a small cabin build there, of clay and wattles made; Nine bean-rows will I have there, a hive for the honey-bee, And live alone in the bee-loud glade. And I shall have some peace there, for peace comes dropping slow, Dropping from the veils of the morning to where the cricket sings; There midnight's all a glimmer, and noon a purple glow, And evening full of the linnet's wings. I will arise and go now, for always night and day I hear lake water lapping with low sounds by the shore; While I stand on the roadway, or on the pavements grey, I hear it in the deep heart's core. W.B. Yeats Survived by her devoted partner of 28 years, James Bryner, her beloved niece, Tabitha Welch and her adored and cherished great-nephew Peyton Liscomb. As well, her birth-mother Dorothy Finch and half-sister Nancy Gray. Adopted by her loving parents Sylvester (Ves) and Rita White at 8 months Kitty spent most of her youth in Arvida, Quebec. It was there, always recalled with the fondest memories by her, that she made friendships that are still strong and loving today. After attending high school in Quebec City she moved to Montreal to attend classes at Sir George William's University, now Concordia, from which she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts. It was while in Montreal that she made life-long friendships that last to this day. Friends speak of knowing her for 50 years and more. In 1974, she crossed the country where she landed in Vancouver. She fell in love immediately with water, nature and beauty of the city. It was here that she made her home. She pursued her Masters of Fine Arts degree at Simon Fraser University as well as the University of British Columbia while working at the UBC Fine Arts Library, Duthie Books, Vancouver Art Gallery Library and The Emily Carr Institute of Art and Design Library. After retiring from Emily Carr Institute she turned her indefatigable energy into her volunteer work for HOB TOO, the thrift store of the Vancouver Hospice Society. She was never happier than when working in the backroom sorting donations, pricing art and, her favourite pursuit, creating lovely, inspiring window displays. Her spirit, laughter and joie de vivre kept many of her volunteer colleagues entertained throughout their shifts. Kitty loved the natural world and watcing the changing of the seasons. She was always inspired and curious. She noticed everything like the number of small songbirds in the tree outside her window or the first snowdrop or crocus to appear in the spring. She loved the tranquility and peace of walking with friends in the country, picking raspberries in the heat of the summer, reading poetry in the shade of a tree or paging through her many decorating books. Kitty was a bright, spirited, feisty, lovely, sassy being whose loving joy shone through and warmed to the core all those who knew and loved her. She often mentioned how lucky and blessed she felt to have so many dear friends that showered her in so much love. She always enjoyed a nice, long conversation with them. The world was a much sweeter and caring place with her just being in it. If you wish, please consider making a donation in her name to the Vancouver Hospice Society. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.