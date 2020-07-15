You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
KATHLEEN YVONNE RUSSELL (née Aldcorn) Yvonne Russell passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 (aged 85), at Revera Glynnwood, Thornhill, where she had resided for the past nine years. Yvonne was predeceased by twenty five years by her husband, Robert (Bob) Russell, CPA. Yvonne's family came from the Shelburne-Dundalk area but she grew up in North Toronto and attended Lawrence Park Collegiate before going on to Toronto Teachers' College and then earning her degree part time by earning credits in Toronto and Vancouver. Her professional career as an elementary school teacher, with an emphasis on music and reading, spanned many years, primarily with the East York District School Board. When Bob's career with Moore Corporation took them to Chicago, Yvonne worked with the Canadian Consulate in that city. Yvonne had a life- long love for travel. Before she was married, she took a year off from teaching to travel round the world. Bob shared this enthusiasm and after his death Yvonne embarked on numerous adventurous cruises (including through the North-West Passage both ways!) until her health began to fail. Like Bob, Yvonne was a faithful member of Glenview Presbyterian Church where she served for many years on the Board of Managers and on special project committees. She also found great enjoyment in her black Labradors and in bridge with the North York University Womens' Club and at York Downs Golf and Country Club. Yvonne was a warm, generous and intelligent lady and was noted for her friendly smile by her fellow residents and the attentive and caring staff at Glynnwood. A graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Wednesday, July 22nd at 11:00 a.m. Friends wishing to attend are requested to familiarise themselves with the current COVID-19 related provisions at the cemetery and to contact Graham Desson by e-mail [email protected] For those who wish to make a memorial gift, donations to Glenview Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 15 to July 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -