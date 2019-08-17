|
KATHRYN ELEANOR BUCCI April 23, 1998 - July 16, 2019 In Loving Memory With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, little sister, cherished granddaughter and adored god-daughter and niece. We lost our glorious girl on July 16, 2019 at the age of 21. Kathryn was an astonishing young woman: steadfast, sincere, kind and warm. She excelled in just about everything she undertook yet maintained a quiet, modest, self-deprecating way. Kathryn loved travelling, to New York City and Europe especially, but she loved Toronto even more: running along the Beltline, cycling through Serena Gundy Park, enjoying a concert or movie, catching up with the girls over a cup of coffee or dinner at a favorite hangout. Her enthusiasm for knitting and crocheting guaranteed her family and friends a steady supply of beautiful, lovingly made sweaters, scarves, blankets, and throws. Kathryn was also a shutterbug whose favorite subject was her cat, Yzma, to whom she was devoted. She was an accomplished violist and guitarist, surprising many of her friends who were often unaware that she even played an instrument. Kathryn was an avid reader and serious Harry Potter fan. A couple of summers ago, Kathryn along with a few university friends, entered a Harry Potter trivia contest in Hamilton. She approached the contest much like she would an exam; nothing but a perfect score would suffice. Naturally, the team answered every question correctly and won the Top of the Hammer prize. Kathryn attended St. Clement's School where she was active in a wide range of activities and distinguished herself in her academic studies. She played basketball, acted in drama productions, performed in the St. Clement's chamber orchestra and headed her school's eco-team. She was a tutor in English, math and physics. Kathryn represented her school at the annual Ontario Classics Conference and won top honours in several categories. She won a province-wide competition in chemistry and North America-wide competitions in Latin. Through St. Clement's, Kathryn worked as a volunteer for the Horizons program and March Break Camp. She worked year-round as a volunteer at Mount Sinai Hospital and later at Princess Margaret where she accepted an internship. When Kathryn completed high school in 2015, she earned the distinction of National AP Scholar from the US College Board. She won several academic prizes and awards, including excellence in the graduating class, chemistry, Latin, music, and physical and health education. She also received a leadership award, and a prize for character and scholarship. In addition, she earned the Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award for which she completed two canoe trips in Algonquin Park, a dog sledding and winter camping trip, and a service project. Kathryn received generous scholarship offers from every university to which she had applied. At age 17, she left for Hamilton to attend McMaster University. Then in 2018, she transferred to Victoria College at the University of Toronto. Kathryn continued to distinguish herself throughout her university years, winning awards and recognition in physics, astronomy and math. We are devastated by her sudden death but are consoled by her memory which is alive in our hearts and minds. Bunny, we miss you and love you more than you can ever know. Eonia I Mnimi As an expression of sympathy, the family is grateful for donations in Kathryn's name to the Toronto Public Library Foundation https://tplfoundation.ca - Mommy, Daddy, Ada, Nonna and U.G. (Angela and Stan, Andrea Elizabeth, Arhonda Christopoulos and George Christopoulos).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019