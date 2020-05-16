|
|
KATHRYN MARGARET BAILEY (nee Kennon) Kathryn Margaret Bailey died on May 10, 2020 in her 94th year from the COVID19 virus after many years of relentless descent into dementia. She is predeceased by her husband Donald and her four siblings. She leaves behind her children Stuart and Susan. Kathryn was born in California and was a very proud graduate of the University of California at Berkeley. She met a tall and handsome Canadian graduate student at Berkeley, married him and moved to Ottawa in 1949, arriving during the winter. The culture shock of moving to Ottawa was great and Kathryn mourned forever the remembered orange groves and golden poppies of her youth. She learned to garden and was an adventurous cook. She followed politics at all levels in Canada and the United States, loved to read history books and to travel and was full of opinions on what she had read and seen. Her witty remarks will be remembered and repeated in years to come. The family would like to extend grateful thanks to the nurses and PSWs of the Sixth Floor at Residence Elisabeth Bruyere for their care over the years. A very special thank you to nurse Margaret who kept Kathryn comfortable during her last hours. And thank you, nurse Melissa, for holding Kathryn's hand when she was dying. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Anyone so inclined may make a donation to a charity of their choice in Kathryn's honour. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2020