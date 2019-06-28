You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn WOODS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Reid WOODS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Reid WOODS Obituary
KATHRYN REID WOODS It is with great sadness that the family of Kathryn R. Woods announces her passing on June 20, 2019 in her 98th year at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Dr. Barry M. Woods, Kay is lovingly remembered by her children Donald, Barbara and Jayne, her grandchildren Max and Ashley, and great granddaughter Sadie. It was Kay's wishes that there be no funeral. Kay was curator of the Robert McLaughlin Gallery in Oshawa and was a contributor to Arts Canada and Arts West as an art critic. She was a strong supporter of Painters Eleven ad other Canadian Artists. Later in life, she was active with the Oakville galleries. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 28 to July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.