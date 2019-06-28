KATHRYN REID WOODS It is with great sadness that the family of Kathryn R. Woods announces her passing on June 20, 2019 in her 98th year at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Dr. Barry M. Woods, Kay is lovingly remembered by her children Donald, Barbara and Jayne, her grandchildren Max and Ashley, and great granddaughter Sadie. It was Kay's wishes that there be no funeral. Kay was curator of the Robert McLaughlin Gallery in Oshawa and was a contributor to Arts Canada and Arts West as an art critic. She was a strong supporter of Painters Eleven ad other Canadian Artists. Later in life, she was active with the Oakville galleries. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 28 to July 2, 2019