KATHY HYATT (née Phillips) It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Kathy Hyatt on April 16, 2020. Beloved wife of 37 years to Marc. Wonderful, loving mother to David and infant daughter, Anna, who preceded her in death. Kathy will be reuniting with her parents Violet and Stan Phillips in Heaven. She will be sorely missed by her brothers, Karl and Larry (Katherine) and sisters-in-law, Joanne Tosh (Tom), and Carol (Steve) Condren and predeceased brother-in-law, Michael. Dearest Teta Kathy to Christopher, David, Jonathan, Joseph, and Ayshanur and special Tante to Danielle (Scott), Jonathan and Makayla. Great aunt to Dalia, Simon, Sasha, Olivia and Nora. Kathy enjoyed life to its fullest. She traveled the world with her dearest friend Mona, enjoyed cheering on her beloved Blue Jays and was overjoyed to see her Raptors win the NBA Championship. She loved baking and was well known for her delicious Christmas cookies. Kathy was truly a lovable and kind person. Her family and close friends were everything to her. Her beautiful smile will be deeply missed but not forgotten. A private family interment has taken place at Evergreen Cemetery, Milton. If you wish, a donation may be made in Kathy's honour to St. George's Macedonian Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church, 17 Regent St., Toronto, Ontario M5A 3N4 or the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020