Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
Lambton Golf Club
100 Scarlett Road
Toronto, ON
KATHY MCGREGORIt is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kathy McGregor (nee Murphy). She died peacefully after a short illness on Monday, June 10, 2019 in her 76th year, and spent her last days with her devoted husband John McGregor, her partner for over 40 years, her sons, dear family and friends. Kathy was the cherished mother of Chris Watson (Meredith), Matthew Watson (Grace), and Kevin Watson, predeceased in 2012 (Christi). Kathy was a loving grandmother, or as she like to be called "MIMI", to Sadie, Kieran, Charlie, Owen, Francis, Olivia and Gwyneth. She was a beloved sister to Peggy, Maureen, Patrick and Dennis. Kathy was predeceased by her brother Kevin and her parents John and Peggy Murphy. Born March 14, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois, Kathy spent her youth in Lacrosse, Wisconsin and attended Marymount Manhattan University and Marquette University. She moved from Lacrosse to Toronto in 1965. Kathy started selling real estate in 1977 and retired after spending a successful 30 years with Royal Lepage. Many of her former clients are close friends today. Kathy and her husband John travelled extensively and enjoyed memberships at The Lambton Golf Club, The Caledon Mountain Trout Cub and the Lost City Golf Club in Atlantis, Florida. Kathy will always be remembered by family and her many friends for her unconditional love, loyalty, generosity, compassion and extreme zest to live life to the fullest. She was quick, funny, bold and would strike up a conversation with anybody. Kathy's intense love also extended to animals as well, especially her West Highland Terriers. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and any person lucky enough to meet her. The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Dr. Normand Laperriere, Dr. Warren Mason, Dr. John Bryson, Annie, Tharsika, Rebecca, Deborah, Lorna, Carolyn,Deven, Yaa, Kaitlin, Linda and the rest of the incredible staff at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. In lieu of flowers, please donate to https://thepmcf.ca/Home. There will be a celebration of life at Lambton Golf Club, 100 Scarlett Road, Toronto, Ontario on Monday, June 24th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 14 to June 18, 2019
