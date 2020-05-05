|
|
KATRYNA NIEDZIELSKI It is with great sadness that the family of Katryna Niedzielski announces her passing on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 101 years. Katryna will be dearly missed by her children, Edward, Terri (Len) and Wallace (Patricia); her grandchildren, Nelson, Britney (Mathew) and Vanessa (David); and great-grandson, George. Katryna was predeceased by her adoring husband of 61 years, George, and her beloved mother Dominika. She was born February 7, 1919 in Poland and immigrated to Toronto with her family in 1951. Katryna lived an incredible life as a wife, mother, business woman, sports enthusiast and nature lover. Katryna will be remembered for her incredible strength, beauty and love for her family. A woman of many talents she was multi-lingual, a wonderful cook and avid gardener. Her family will miss her dearly but take solace in knowing she is now reunited with her beloved in heaven. A private celebration for the family will be held at the Briar Hill Cemetery in Sutton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Nature Conservancy of Canada would be appreciated. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274 Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 5 to May 9, 2020