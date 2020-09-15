KATY BINDON January 8, 1949 - September 9, 2020 Dr. Kathryn (Katy) Bindon passed away on September 9 after a long battle with cancer. Katy is survived by her loving son Jeremy (Kaitie); grandchildren Marshall, Malcolm, Amelia and Abigail; her siblings Richard, Peter and Ann; as well as many nieces and nephews. Katy's life was dedicated to education, about which she was passionate and brilliant. She was born in Toronto, Ontario, and studied at Sir George Williams University (B.A.) and with a Woodrow Wilson Fellowship at Queen's University (M.A., Ph.D). She taught history at Concordia University in Montreal and spent a sabbatical year at Canada's National Defence College, eventually being appointed an Honorary Captain in the Canadian Navy in 1997. In 1987 she served as Vice-President (Academic) of Mount St. Vincent University in Halifax and from 1991-1996 as Principal of Sir Wilfred Grenfell College in Newfoundland. One of Katy's greatest achievements was her role as President of Okanagan University College (OUC) in Kelowna B.C. from 1997-2004. While at OUC Katy oversaw significant growth in the institution, including recognition from the Association of Universities and Colleges of Canada (AUCC) and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC). Under her stewardship external research funding grew from virtually nothing to $6.8 million in 2004-2005. She is credited by those who worked with her as helping to make OUC a truly outstanding institution, contributing significantly to both OUC's successor institutions UBC-Okanagan and Okanagan College. Following OUC, Katy moved to Bahrain where her career included appointments as Founding President of the Royal University for Women, Founding Director of the Bahrain Teachers College and Advisor to the President of the University of Bahrain. In 2012 Katy established the Takatuf Scholars Programme in Oman, identifying and guiding their most talented young people through post-secondary training in top Universities around the world. She continued with that successful program until her passing in 2020. Katy was a prominent member of the Chaine des Rotisseurs, an international gastronomic society dedicated to fine cuisine. She was an amazing cook and loved to entertain a large group of friends around her table. It was completely normal for Katy to finish a long day at work by coming home and preparing a multi-course gourmet meal for a dozen or more of her many friends and colleagues. This she did often, and she will long be remembered for the many events that undoubtably solved most of the significant problems in the world today! Donations can be made in Katy's memory to the Dr. Katy Bindon Scholarship by visiting https://www.okanagan.bc.ca/oc-foundation/donate-to-okanagan-college
