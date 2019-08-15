You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Village of Erin Meadows Retirement Home
KAY WILSON (née Kathleen Medland) Peacefully in Mississauga on August 12, 2019, at the age of 99. Predeceased by her husband, Fred. Loving mother of Paul (Chris), Peter (Janet), and the late Douglas and Susan. Beloved grandmother of Leslie (Rob), Jay (Chelsey), Julia (Darren), Nik (Ryan), and Kate (Jocelyn), and great-grandmother of Callum, Rory, Jake, Ben, Lewis, and Nolan. Special thanks to the team at the Village of Erin Meadows for their kindness and care. She has donated her body to the University of Toronto, where she will be a valued partner with medical students in their anatomical studies. Donations in Kay's memory may be made to the Anatomical Research Fund, University of Toronto. A memorial will take place at the Village of Erin Meadows Retirement Home on August 24, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2019
