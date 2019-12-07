|
KEIKO MARGARET LYONS C.M., B.A., D. Litt., McMaster University August 14, 1923 - October 4, 2019 KEIKO MARGARET LYONS C.M., B.A., D. Litt., McMaster University August 14, 1923 - October 4, 2019 For almost a century, Margaret lived life as much as possible on her own terms, and despite considerable adversity, engaged with life on a grand scale. And what a life it was! For her obituary in the Arts and Entertainment section of The Globe and Mail, October 12, please go here: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/arts/article-margaret-lyons-95-was-an-influential-executive-who-sparked-cbcs/ To read about Margaret's story in her own words, "My Share of Good Luck," please see Nikkei Images, Volume 18, No. 1, pgs. 18-23: https://centre.nikkeiplace.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/2013-Volume-18-No-1.pdf Margaret considered her legacy the many talented people she encouraged, guided and mentored, who have contributed in major ways to public life. She also considered her children, Ruth and Erskine, two of her best achievements. She had great ambition, grit, determination and vision. She was pig-headed, optimistic, funny and fearless. She had the heart of a warrior. What an extraordinary, wonderful life Margaret had, and what remarkable person she was! We miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her son, Erskine Yoshio Lyons, and is survived by her husband of 70 years, Edward Ronald Lyons; her daughter, Ruth Shizuka Lyons and husband, David Zimmermann; bonus granddaughter, Jessica Zimmermann; special niece, Naomi Nagao; sisters, Yoshiko Tanaka and Kazuko Shimizu; sisters-in-law, Connie Inouye and Shirley Inouye; and many nieces and nephews. Margaret and her family were grateful for the opportunity to use Medical Assistance In Dying (MAID) at the end of her long life. She left on her own terms, just as she'd lived her life. There will be no ceremony, but if you wish to honor Margaret's life, you may make a donation to either Lyons New Media Center Fund or Lyons Ontario Graduate Scholarship in New Media & Communications Fund, at McMaster University: https://secureca.imodules.com/s/1439/17/giving/form.aspx?sid=1439&gid=1&pgid=770&cid=1618&dids=2460.2462&bledit=1&appealcode=19K8
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019