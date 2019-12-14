|
KEIRA MARGARET WALSH Aged 15 years, passed away in West Vancouver on December 10, 2019. Lovingly remembered by her parents, Heather and Conal; sibling, Mackenzie "Mac', grandparents, Reay and Lynda Mackay, Hellen Barrett; aunts and uncles, Tom and Keitha McClocklin, Siobhan Delatai; cousins, Parker and Marisa. A Celebration of Keira's life will be held at Mulgrave School on December 19th at 4:30 p.m. 2330 Cypress Bowl Lane, West Vancouver, B.C. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association, North & West Vancouver Branch. www.northwestvancouver.cmha.bc.ca in memory of Keira Walsh.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019