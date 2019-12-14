You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:30 PM
2330 Cypress Bowl Lane
West Vancouver, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keira WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keira Margaret WALSH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keira Margaret WALSH Obituary
KEIRA MARGARET WALSH Aged 15 years, passed away in West Vancouver on December 10, 2019. Lovingly remembered by her parents, Heather and Conal; sibling, Mackenzie "Mac', grandparents, Reay and Lynda Mackay, Hellen Barrett; aunts and uncles, Tom and Keitha McClocklin, Siobhan Delatai; cousins, Parker and Marisa. A Celebration of Keira's life will be held at Mulgrave School on December 19th at 4:30 p.m. 2330 Cypress Bowl Lane, West Vancouver, B.C. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association, North & West Vancouver Branch. www.northwestvancouver.cmha.bc.ca in memory of Keira Walsh.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keira's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -