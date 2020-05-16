|
|
RONALD KEITH O'DOR Squid biologist, Professor Emeritus, Ron O'Dor died May 11, 2020 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, of complications of COVID-19 and Alzheimer's disease. Ron spent most of his career at Dalhousie University after joining its Department of Biology in 1973. An ideas man he always thought outside the box, planning and executing research, and mentoring students. He believed in discovery-oriented research, the bigger in scope a project, the more he enjoyed tackling it. Ron was a punster whose ready smile and laugh always lit up a room. His wry and sometimes subtle sense of humour was particularly evident in dry academic meetings. Born in land-locked Kansas City, Missouri, on September 20, 1944, Ron was the only child of the late Claude Marvin O'Dor and Opal (Sears) O'Dor Mathes. His father died when he was ten and his mother later remarried. He grew up in Liberty, Missouri, and after graduation from Liberty High School attended El Camino College in California and the University of California, Berkeley, Ron graduated in 1967 with an Honors degree in Biochemistry and as a member of Phi Beta Kappa. In a physical chemistry class at Berkeley, he met his future wife, Janet Spiller. The two travelled to Canada where Ron earned his doctorate in medical physiology at the University of British Columbia in 1971. His thesis topic was to sequence salmon calcitonin, a calcium-regulating hormone now used in the treatment of osteoporosis. During a two-year post-doctoral fellowship at Cambridge University in England and the Stazione Zoologica in Naples, Ron's research interests turned to octopus and squid, particularly their endocrinology, bioenergetics, life-history strategies and later their movement in the oceans. When Ron arrived at Dalhousie, he did not have to go far to study cephalopods. The short-finned squid was in abundance and the source of a lucrative fishery. Little was known about this oceanic squid but he quickly changed that with pioneering research on this species in the large and unique Aquatron seawater facility at Dal. Ron's large and active discovery-oriented research lab supported many students, studying not only squid but various other marine invertebrates, especially molluscs. He published frequently in scientific journals and supervised 40 graduate students and numerous honours students. At various times he was Chair of Biology, Director of Dal's Aquatron facility, and Associate Dean of the Faculty of Science. His international research career took him to all seven continents either as a visiting scientist or a participant in research projects at marine laboratories. In summers, his family usually accompanied him to a marine laboratory somewhere in the world. On many occasions, the family enjoyed a beach in the South of France while he enjoyed himself in the lab measuring some physiological aspect of an octopus or squid. Often he would cobble together the experimental equipment himself by repurposing older equipment, because it didn't exist or there was no budget. Carrying all his gear on flights, he travelled to marine labs around the world. Ron's research was always interdisciplinary, blending his knowledge of chemistry, animal physiology, marine biology and animal migrations in the oceans. He was an ecophysiologist long before the term became popular. As his study on the bioenergetics of squid deepened he wondered what these animals were doing in the ocean when no one was looking - where did they go? So he partnered with a local electronics company to develop devices to monitor movements of small marine animals in their natural environment, especially his beloved squid. In 2001, he was appointed Senior Scientist with the Census of Marine Life, a ten-year, international program to assess and explain the diversity, distribution, and abundance of life in the ocean. He and Janet moved to Washington where he coordinated the scientific activity of this endeavour. Out of the CoML grew a dream of Ron's: the idea to build a global network of acoustic receivers and oceanographic sensors in all the oceans of the world to track keystone tagged animals along migratory routes. In 2006, Ron coordinated Dalhousie's successful application to the Canada Foundation for Innovation to establish the Ocean Tracking Network (OTN) to monitor and understand aquatic animal movements, habitats and survival for sustainable management in changing ocean environments. OTN is now a global research, conservation and infrastructure platform and one of Canada's National Research Facilities. Among his many awards are an honorary degree from Lakehead University (2011), Canadian Geographic's Environmental Scientist of the Year award (2009) and the Discovery Centre's award for Professional of Distinction (2012). Ron will be sorely missed but always remembered for his big ideas on big science, use of cutting-edge technologies, for his ready smile and laugh, for his infectious enthusiasm associated with all things to do with cephalopods, for his scrappy inventiveness, and for his kindness and humanity. Most of all he will be missed by his family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet; son Matthew (Cathie Kessler), and grandchildren, Simon and Heather; and son Stephen (Ayumu Ishii) and grandchildren, Korben and Alice. The family thanks the staff of 4C in Northwood for the kind and compassionate care Ron received in his year there. Donations in his memory may be made to the Ron O'Dor Memorial Fund to support a student prize in Marine Biology giving.dal.ca/ronodor, or to the Northwood Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2020