KEITH PORTER GOULD Died in Toronto on August 5, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family, in his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of Marjorie (née Wiggs) for 69 years and the adored father of Cynthia (Alan) Grant of Wellesley, Massachusetts and Daphne (Ashley) Whicher of Toronto. He will be greatly missed by his five grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Christie (Doug) Versagli of Coatsville, Pennsylvania; Julie (Jack Forsayeth) Grant of Toronto; Sarah (Joe Mohr) Grant of Boston; Graham (Noriko) and Reina Whicher of Toronto; and Neil (Elyse Nobert) Whicher of Toronto. Keith was predeceased by his parents, William Pierce and Ora Gertrude (née Porter) Gould and his brothers, William Pierce Gould, and Thomas Garfield (Garry) Gould, all of Montreal. Keith was born in Montreal and graduated from McGill University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering after having served as a Pilot Officer and Flight Engineer in the Royal Canadian Airforce from 1943-1945. He spent his career with the Otis Elevator Company in Montreal, Hamilton and New York. In his time with Otis, he had been Vice President and General Manager of Canada, and Vice President of Domestic Sales in the U.S. During those years, he completed an Advanced Management Program at Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts. He was past campaign chairman of the following organizations and charities: Burlington/Hamilton United Way; the Board of Chedoke/McMaster Hospitals; the Chedoke/McMaster Capital Campaign; the Hospital Foundation; and the CAA South Central Ontario. He was a lifelong member and Past President of the Tamahaac Club, Ancaster, and member of the Hamilton Golf Club. A funeral service will be held at the Kane Funeral Home in Toronto on Thursday, August 8th at 2:00 p.m. The family want to thank the dedicated staff at Amica Bayview Gardens for their outstanding care and support. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. R.S. Kane 416-221-1159
