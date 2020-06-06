You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Keith SPIEGELBERG


1941 - 2020
Keith SPIEGELBERG Obituary
KEITH SPIEGELBERG, CPA, CA It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Keith Spiegelberg of Toronto, Ontario, on June 3, 2020 in his 79th year. Born in Kitchener, Ontario in 1941, Keith was the loving husband of Carol, his wife of 53 years, and the devoted father of his three children, Julia (Sean), Tanya and Joel. He was the beloved brother of Carol Ann (Ross), brother-in-law of the late Marilyn (Klaus) and cherished uncle of Darryl, Kevin (Helen) and Andrea. Keith earned his Chartered Accountant designation in 1965 and started working at Toronto Western Hospital as an accountant. This is where he met his wife Carol who was an operating room nurse. They married in 1966 and together they raised their family in Toronto. Keith worked in hospital administration throughout his career, becoming the VP Finance at TWH and later a VP at the Scarborough General Hospital. He retired in 1999. Keith loved golf, international travel, mystery novels and enjoyed spending time with family and his beloved cats. In Keith's words, he was a passionate fan of the Blue Jays and the Argonauts by choice and the Maple Leafs by birth. Keith will be fondly remembered by family and friends. A private family service will be held at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel in Toronto. In memory of Keith, donations to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (thepmcf.ca) are appreciated. An online memorial is available at turnerporter.ca. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Princess Margaret and Toronto Western hospitals for their dedication and support.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020
