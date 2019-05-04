KEN MCKEE Ken McKee died peacefully at age 86 at North York General Hospital on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He died of pneumonia but had been diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia several years ago. Ken was born in Toronto to parents of Irish descent on September 2, 1932. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary. His children Colin and Shelagh; and his grandchildren Max, Samantha, Christian, Mackenzie and Charlie. Ken lived a life he loved, travelling the world extensively with Mary and fulfilling his career aspirations to be a sportswriter, sports editor and radio voice; working for 40 plus years at both The Globe and Mail and the Toronto Star. He was lucky enough to see and cover the NHL's 6 team league and watch the Leafs win their last 4 Stanley Cups in the 1960's. He covered 12 Superbowls as an NFL writer, and 11 Master's and 12 U.S. Opens and so much more. Ken was honoured many times throughout his career for his writing and commitment to all sports and he played a big role in bringing and keeping amateur sports in The Star. In 2014, he was inducted into The Ontario Golf Hall of Fame, winning the Lorne Reubenstein award for a career covering amateur golfers and bringing their accomplishments to print. However, Ken's, biggest love was being a father and a grandfather, where he will always be remembered for his dedication to his family. The McKee family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to his second family and loving caregivers Nixon, Sindhu, Sansa, Neha, Shilpa and Alby who were with him 24 hours a day for the last 4 years. Thank you for the love and kindness you showed our husband and father. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8th. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, we ask you make a donation to St Joseph's Health Care London Ontario who specialize in Lewy Body Dementia research. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019