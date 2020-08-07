|
KENDRA DUNLOP (nee Smith) 1973 - 2020 On August 1st the world lost a truly strong and inspirational spirit. Kendra's accomplishments are too numerous to list in full but, to those who knew her, she was a CPA, an advisor, a pastry chef, seamstress, beekeeper, carpenter, plumber, electrician, mechanic, equestrian, figure skater, climber, mountaineer, skier, friend, and most importantly wife and mother. Born in Toronto to Ron and Glennys Smith, and watched over her whole life by Elizabeth, she was also a sister to Crawford and his wife Jenn and aunt to their beautiful kids Mackenzie, Finlay, and Charlotte. Kendra leaves behind her husband, Brock, her kids, Coleman, Tahryn, Cayleigh, and Leah (and pooch Webster) who will cherish her every day and live to uphold what she demonstrated to us - incredible love, dedication, determination, creativity and a curiosity to explore all the world had to offer. There were no problems, just events that provided several alternatives for solutions. She will miss her two favourite spots in the world - the Canadian Rockies and her cherished cottage on Roxborough Island on Stoney Lake, which was the gathering place for her extended clan, the Lindlops. Special thanks go out to Doctors Trudeau and Bedard and their caring and gifted teams at Sunnybrook and Princess Margaret Hospitals. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Kendra Dunlop can be directed to Radiogenomic Breast Cancer Research in care of the Sunnybrook Foundation at 416-480-4483 or donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute or alternatively directed to the Breast Cancer Research Fund at The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation at 416-946-6560 or www.thepmcf.ca. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2020