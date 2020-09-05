KENNETH ALFRED LANTZ Kenneth Alfred Lantz was born in Edmonton, Alberta on October 21, 1940 to Otto and Mayme Lantz. Ken was the youngest of 4 boys, Edward, Andrew and Donald. After living on a farm with no electricity until the age of 8, Ken and the family moved to the town of Wetaskwin. As a toddler , Ken would spend hours playing with an old Remington typewriter and he taught himself to read at the age of 5. His love of reading opened up the world to him and shaped the rest of his life and career. At the age of eleven, Ken joined the Sea Cadets, then later the Army achieving the rank of Second Lieutenant. He was eventually stationed in Egypt as a peacekeeper on the Gaza Strip. Putting himself through University, and focusing on Russian language and literature Ken went on to earn his PhD. In 1965, Ken met Penelope and they were married a year later. The couple moved to Moscow in 1969 and upon returning to Toronto, they started a family. Jennifer was born in 1971 and Kristina in 1973. At this time Ken became an Associate Professor at the University of Toronto. After living in Mississauga for a time, Ken took a sabbatical year and the family moved to Helsinki, then enjoyed many adventures travelling all around Europe camping and sleeping in a tent together! Returning to Canada the Lantz family settled in Alton Ontario, enjoying gardening, cross country skiing and a rural life. From there the family moved to Caledon and Penny began her career as an Ocularist. Ken was transferred to St. George campus in downtown Toronto in 1986. They eventually tired of the commute and moved to their lovely home in Etobicoke where they spent the rest of their lives together. Ken was promoted to chair of his department, and served two terms as such. Life long travellers Ken and Penny saw much of the world and their adventures never stopped. In their later years the Lantz's bought a cottage north of Kingston, that quickly became a family gathering place and refuge from the city. Ken and Penny became the proud and doting grandparents of Nico in 2008. Retired at 65 Ken never stopped translating russian manuscripts until the day he died. An admired and loved teacher, master of many languages, an expert woodworker, tai chi enthusiast, champion story teller, loving supportive father and husband and everyone's handyman. A man of incredible patience and generosity of spirit, he will be dearly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store