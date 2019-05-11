KENNETH ARTHUR GRACE March 11, 1936 - April 25, 2019 Ken Grace passed away suddenly April 25, off the coast of Gran Canaria aboard the Queen Victoria. He was doing what he loved, traveling the world, meeting new people, enjoying the moment. Ken was an adventurer who began traveling as a young man from South Africa. He attended the University of Cape Town and then the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro, New Mexico, USA on a Fulbright scholarship where he subsequently received his Master of Science and met and married Midge Grace. After many years with Kennecott Corporation, working in Canada, the U.S, Africa, and the Caribbean, he joined the consulting firm Robertson and Associates in Golden, Colorado. Subsequently, in 1988, he became one of the founders of Micon International Limited, a mining consulting firm headquartered in Toronto. His consulting assignments took him to the far reaches of the world. Ken was a member of many professional associations and highly regarded in his field. He was a registered Professional Engineer and a Fellow in the Society of Economic Geologists. Ken married the love of his life, Susan, in 1980 and was married for 37 years until her passing in 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Deirdre and her husband, Mark Wells; his grandchild, Dylan Grace-Wells; as well as brothers, Ronald (June), Michael (Noeline); sister, Patricia Marshall (Gavin); his brother-in-law, Brian Bailey and his wife, Debra, and their daughter, Jessica Steele (James); and numerous nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, and grand-nieces. A memorial to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, July 6 at 11 a.m. at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019