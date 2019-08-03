You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Eglinton St. George's United Church
35 Lytton Blvd.
Toronto, ON M4R 1L2
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Eglinton St. George's United Church
35 Lytton Blvd.
Toronto, ON
View Map
More Obituaries for Kenneth STEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Charles Copland STEIN


1943 - 2019
Kenneth Charles Copland STEIN Obituary
KENNETH CHARLES COPLAND STEIN It is with heavy and loving hearts that the family of Kenneth Charles Copland Stein (born March 11, 1943) announces his passing. On July 22, 2019, Ken - a loving husband, father, dedicated public servant, and a key member of the team that built Shaw Communications - passed away peacefully, surrounded by those who adore him: His wife, Leslie Jones. His sons, Luke and Chris Stein. His daughters, Maddie Stein and Sarah Nicolai. His son-in-law, Dave Nicolai. His two grandchildren, Anna and Emilia Nicolai. And his beloved dog, Poppy. He will be missed by his brothers, Brian, Gordon, and Harry Stein and his sister, Debbie Hopkins. He was predeceased by his brother, Eric Stein. Ken was sad to leave this life so soon - he would have loved many more years of boating, golfing, hiking, and skiing with the people he loved - but he knows he was a blessed man. He hopes we all remember that he led an exceptional life, fulfilled by family, friends, work, literature, art, and the everlasting majesty of nature. "All this he saw, for one moment breathless and intense, vivid on the morning sky; and still, as he looked, he lived; and still, as he lived, he wondered." - Kenneth Grahame A Memorial Service will be held at Eglinton St. George's United Church, 35 Lytton Blvd., Toronto, on Wednesday, August 7th at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, Ken would ask you to consider donating to the Holland Bloorview Foundation, ArtHeart Community Art Centre, or the Children's Book Bank.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019
