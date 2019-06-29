Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth DAWE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth Charles DAWE

Ken Dawe passed away peacefully at Kensington Hospice, Toronto on Monday, June 24, 2019 with friends at his side. He had been diagnosed with AML (Acute Myelogenous Leukemia) in April 2019. Predeceased by Eva Kato, his partner for 43 years and the love of his life. Predeceased by both parents, Richard Gordon and Annie (Middaugh) Dawe. Survived by his brother Donald Dawe, sister-in-law Gloria, their children Sheri and Jason, and many loving cousins. Ken was born in Grimsby and grew up in Beamsville where his parents owned a fruit farm. Attended Lower Thirty Public School, Beamsville High School, and graduated from McMaster University in 1963 with a BA. Ken received his diploma at Ryerson Polytechnical Institute in 1965 when he graduated in the radio and television arts course with first class honours. Ken met his partner Eva in 1972 while they were both copywriters for the Eaton's catalogue. While later maintaining successful careers as freelance copywriters, Ken and Eva were avid travellers, crisscrossing the continents from Europe to South America to Asia. For example, they traveled through India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Southeast Asia and China for a year in 1982. They often explored destinations that were just opening up to tourists. Eva's stunning photographs and Ken's compelling videos and travel journals were a testament to their lifelong passion to experience different cultures. Ken and Eva were long-time residents of 40 Homewood Ave of Toronto, and attended many film shows or presented slide shows in the rec room. Ken had a passionate interest in the performing and visual arts. His calendar was always crammed with Festivals - film, music, dance, and art with the Toronto Jazz Festival being one of his favourites. Ken will be most remembered for his unwavering commitment, devotion and love for Eva, especially during her last stages of cancer. Ken's wonderful sense of humour, his boundless compassion and generous spirit brightened everyone who knew him. His friendship will be deeply missed by all. Special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Kensington Hospice for their heartfelt compassion and tremendous care during his brief stay there. In memory of Ken, a donation to the Kensington Hospice in Toronto or a charity of one's choice would be appreciated. At Ken's request, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of Ken's life will be announced at a later date. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 29 to July 3, 2019