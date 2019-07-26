|
KENNETH CHARLES NEEDHAM 1922-2019 Suddenly and unexpectedly, Ken passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019. A proud veteran of World War II (Flying Officer, RCAF), he enjoyed a life-long fascination with aviation exceeded only by his love of family, most importantly wife Betty followed by children Paul (deceased), Douglas and Patricia(Kearse); grandchildren Marnie, Sarah, Jennifer, Victoria and Melissa; and great grandchildren Dylan, Jesse, Jay, Dominic, Henry, Quinn, Gabriella, Rosanna, Jackson and Cameron. Kenneth was born January 19, 1922 in Miami, Manitoba to Charles and Gertrude (nee Wadland). Shortly after Ken's birth, his parents settled in Sarnia to raise Ken and his siblings Grace, Joseph, Jean and Johnny. It was there in 1939 that Ken met the love of his life, Betty Irene Scarrow who he married in 1944 and with whom he celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on February 5th of this year. Ken enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force in February 1942 and graduated with his wings and a commission in April 1943. His patience and teaching skills were recognized by his seniors who assigned him to instructor training followed by postings in Hagersville, Deseronto and Trenton where he trained pilots on Harvards, Ansons and Beechcraft 18s. Following demobilization in September 1945, Ken and Betty returned to Sarnia where he worked briefly for the Polymer Corporation before joining the City of Sarnia, first as a building inspector and then as assistant city manager. In 1955 the Town of Oakville decided to adopt the Council/Manager system and hired Ken as Town Manager, a position he held until his retirement in 1984. In that capacity, he oversaw the town's growth from 8,000 people to almost 100,000 and helped secure Oakville's legacy as Canada's richest and most desirable community. Ken and his wife Betty were members of the Oakville Curling Club (20 years) and the Oakville Golf Club (32 years) as well as St. John's United Church (63 years) where Ken served on the Board of Stewards and as Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Ken was also an active member of the Rotarians. He rarely turned down a charitable request. Ken enjoyed many hobbies during his long life. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors. He was a superb wood carver and his loons and ducks were prized. He assembled and flew radio-controlled model airplanes. He built his first two homes as well as the family cottage in Kincardine. He also helped many family members and friends with building, renovating and repairing their homes and cottages. The family is celebrating the life of this remarkable man at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th at St. John's United Church, 262 Randall Street, Oakville. Friends and aquaintances are welcome to attend but no flowers please. If you wish, you can make a donation to the Joy Parsons Bursary Award care of the Oakville Hospital Foundation, a fund where Ken served on the Bursary Committee for 33 years raising money for the education of the children of hospital employees.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 26 to July 30, 2019