Kenneth D'oyly NOBLE


1934 - 2019
KENNETH D'OYLY NOBLE October 10, 1934 - October 23, 2019 Ken died with peace and characteristic dignity in hospice in Picton, Ontario after a recent cancer diagnosis. Dearly loved partner of Gary Vickers; precious father of Alison (Jason Marks) and Tom (Marta); devoted grandpa to Adam, Eric, Christian and Victoria; caring brother of Valerie Hopkins (Richard) and the recently-deceased Jim (Kris) of Vancouver; and deeply missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Ken was born and raised in Vancouver, graduated from UBC and in 1963, moved with his then-wife, Sonja, to Toronto. As a Chartered Accountant, he held various accounting and finance positions in the business world, retiring as CEO of Hoover Canada. In 1995, Ken also retired from big city life and moved to Bloomfield in Prince Edward County. While in 'the County', he became a valued and indispensable member of the local community, running the local Business Association, volunteering his financial expertise at tax time, and serving as Treasurer of Community Care for Seniors for many years. We are comforted by so many memories of Ken: his extraordinary skill as a bridge player, long drives to Florida down I-75 that were just as much fun as arriving in the sun, his passion for baseball and delight when the Jays finally came to town, day-long adventures prowling the dunes at Sandbanks. His generous wit and gentlemanly nature will be dearly missed. The family has said their goodbyes. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Hospice Prince Edward or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019
