KENNETH DONALD JOHNSON Kenn passed away peacefully at Chartwell Woodhaven Long Term Care Residence on April 4, 2020 at the age of 92 (not due to COVID). Kenn was predeceased by his best friend and wife of 60 years, Marion Johnson (nee Reynolds), was a loving father to Ian (Laura), Rod (Sarah) and the late Hugh (Pennie), and a proud grandfather to Allison, Craig, Annie, Carter, Lauren, William and Hillary. Born January 16, 1928 in Ottawa, Kenn was a brother to Margaret (Marg), Florence (Flo), Minnie (Min), Eleanor, Duncan, Katherine (Kit), Mary, and Grace. As the youngest in his family Kenn took pleasure in being a jokester and trouble maker with his many sisters who enjoyed his good nature. Kenn sadly lost his sister Grace to polio in 1928 and his dear brother Duncan in a plane crash, 1963. Kenn's life's work was in education and although he loved being a teacher, he was soon a principal and then spent most of his career in the Ministry of Education. Kenn was rightfully proud of being the principal of Pleasant Avenue School in Willowdale in the 60's because they helped pioneer the Open Concept Plan and movement away from teacher focused learning to student focused learning which had influence on the Hall Dennis Report, 1968. Kenn spent most of his time reading and writing but he also enjoyed classical music, scotch and a good walk with his dog Monty (and others before). He and Marion gathered many close friends over the years and their favourite times together were spent at Stratford, Niagara-On-The-Lake and the family island cottage 'Loon Echo' on Paudash Lake near Bancroft. Kenn will be missed by many. The family wishes to thank the staff of the following residences that provided such loving care to both Kenn and Marion over the past decade: Delmanor Northtown, Oak Ridges Retirement Residence and Chartwell Woodhaven LTC. Due to the current virus pandemic restrictions, a private burial will occur when distancing restrictions are eased. We are not asking for donations but if you wish to then we would ask that you direct them to Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto where son Hugh and wife Marion received care.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020