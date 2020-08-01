You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Kenneth Eugene MARSHALL Obituary
KENNETH EUGENE (TONY) MARSHALL 1935 - 2020 With profound sadness we announce that Tony passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 24, 2020. Tony is deeply missed by his loving wife, Holly; children, Kenneth (Kim), Penny (Warren), Deirdre (Derek); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Patricia, Aubrey and Christopher; many nieces, nephews, and cousins around the world. There are many lives worthy of praise and remembrance and Tony's was one of them. Born in Karachi, educated at St. Edward's Boy's School in Simla, India, he immigrated to Canada at the age of 29 with his young family, paving the way for his parents and siblings to later follow. Always interested and always interesting was Tony, along with being a voracious reader with a passion for people, life and learning. (At 61 he learned to speak Spanish and earned his Honours B.A.). He took enormous pleasure in the company of his treasured family and many friends, never failing to ask them, "What are you reading?" Tony loved listening to music and had a particular passion for jazz as well as for soccer and of course - dogs. He was modest, unassuming and responded to "Thank you," with "Think nothing of it." A true gentleman and a scholar who leaves behind a great legacy of family and values. He will be missed immensely. Many thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff at UHN, TGH, PMH, The Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, and Spectrum Health Care for their kind and compassionate care. Donations in Tony's memory may be made to The Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.rosar-morrison.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -