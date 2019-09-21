|
KENNETH HARTLEY MCNEELY November 25, 1932 - September 12, 2019 On September 12 at home, Ken peacefully concluded his outstanding life in his 86th year. He was predeceased by his parents, Percy and Winnifred; brothers, Bruce and Trevor; a legion of loyal cats; and three dogs named Paddy. Ken was a husband to Helen, a father to Catherine (Richard Thomas), Elizabeth and Thomas (Liis-Ann Klein), and a grandpa to Lucy, Grace, and Anneli. Throughout Ken's early childhood in small-town Manitoba, books by Ransome, Haggard and Kipling filled his imagination with vivid fantasies of adventure and faraway lands. By the time of his death, Ken had managed to fulfill many of his wildest dreams by travelling the globe and bearing witness to extraordinary events. His adventures included unmapped Jamaican caves, Napoleonic battlefields, abandoned Coptic churches, Haiti in the 1960s, rural Afghanistan, Canadian history, and viewing all the bones of St. Francis Xavier. His interest in the world and its people was boundless and will always be inspiring. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019