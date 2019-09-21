You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth MCNEELY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Hartley MCNEELY


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Hartley MCNEELY Obituary
KENNETH HARTLEY MCNEELY November 25, 1932 - September 12, 2019 On September 12 at home, Ken peacefully concluded his outstanding life in his 86th year. He was predeceased by his parents, Percy and Winnifred; brothers, Bruce and Trevor; a legion of loyal cats; and three dogs named Paddy. Ken was a husband to Helen, a father to Catherine (Richard Thomas), Elizabeth and Thomas (Liis-Ann Klein), and a grandpa to Lucy, Grace, and Anneli. Throughout Ken's early childhood in small-town Manitoba, books by Ransome, Haggard and Kipling filled his imagination with vivid fantasies of adventure and faraway lands. By the time of his death, Ken had managed to fulfill many of his wildest dreams by travelling the globe and bearing witness to extraordinary events. His adventures included unmapped Jamaican caves, Napoleonic battlefields, abandoned Coptic churches, Haiti in the 1960s, rural Afghanistan, Canadian history, and viewing all the bones of St. Francis Xavier. His interest in the world and its people was boundless and will always be inspiring. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.