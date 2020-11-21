KENNETH JAGGER September 17, 1925 - November 20, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Kenneth Jagger, much loved husband, father, grandad and great-grandad, after 95 years well lived. Left to mourn his larger than life legacy are daughter, Lynn Proska; son-in-law, Mike; son, Douglas; daughter-in-law, Catherine; grandchildren, Michael (Melanie), Daniel (Nicole), Douglas (Alexandra) and Katelyn (Timothy) Proska, and Katie, Will and Calla Jagger; and great-granddaughter, Faith, plus two more great-grandchildren close to arrival, who sadly have missed the opportunity to know him. Also left to mourn is his younger brother, Douglas Jagger and wife, Joan. Ken's great love, Kaye, predeceased him (2011) after 55 happy years of marriage. Ken was born in England in September 1925 and spent his childhood and youth in Glasgow. Following his service with the Fleet Air Arm at the end of World War II, Ken completed his engineering degree at University of Glasgow. He immigrated to Canada in 1952, where he had trained during the war. He joined both friends from home and new friends in an active social set at Toronto Lawn & Tennis Club, through whom he met his beautiful bride-to-be Katherine. She supported him through a successful career first at Anthes Steel and ultimately in leadership as President of Procor, as well as on various boards including Toronto Western Hospital. He loved a good day on the golf course at Toronto Golf Club and in retirement at Royal Ponciana Club in Naples, Florida. Contrary to his cultured façade as a dour Scot, he was a deeply generous man, sharing with the many charities he quietly supported and with future generations, whom he helped in their educations and life choices. He had so many great friends who became adopted aunts and uncles to his children. He represented quiet determination in his chosen path, was fiercely loyal to those he loved, and taught us that integrity is your core, the one thing that cannot be taken away. He will be missed so very much. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday November 24th at 11 a.m. at Glen Oaks Memorial Garden, Oakville, ON. Friends are welcome to pay their respects, however in these times Ken would want us all to remain safe and the treasuring of his memory is what is most important.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store