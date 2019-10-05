You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
KENNETH JOSEPH ALEXANDER VALLILLEE 76, of Toronto, ON passed away on Tuesday September 24, 2019. He left the world like he left most social engagements, abruptly and too soon. He was an active member of the Accounting community, being recognized as a FCA and a long-time consultant of the Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB). Prior to CPAB, he worked at Arthur Andersen, CIBC, and William Eisenberg & Co. He had a passion for cycling, which he continued well into his 70s. He is forever loved by his children, Tyler (Sarah), Summer (Mike), grandchildren, Hunter, Serena and Dylan, and siblings, Linda (Hugh), Alan (Rita) and Dennis (Cindy). He will be remembered privately by family at a later date. In lieu of a memorial, we'd ask that you make a donation to the and please share any memories of Ken to his daughter, Summer at [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
