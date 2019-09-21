You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
5:30 PM
9 Neepawa Ave.
Roncesvalles, ON
KENNETH KIDD 1961-2019 Ken passed away unexpectedly but peacefully September 3, 2019 on the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. Going on safari with his beloved daughter Sarah to see the animals of Africa was on Ken's bucket list, and he saw many of the majestic creatures on his last day. Predeceased by his parents, Betty and Malcolm Kidd; Ken leaves his daughter, Sarah Kidd; wife, Ellen Moorhouse; sister, Kirstin Kidd; cousins, Kim Grasso and Karen Jackson; and aunt Shirley Eglite. Ken had an illustrious 30-year career in journalism that included the Globe and Mail, where he took home a National Magazine Award, and Toronto Star, where he was a reporter, feature writer (he won a National Newspaper Award) and editor of the business section and Sunday Star. He played violin and viola, taking part in annual family Christmas concerts; loved British satire, committing much of Gilbert & Sullivan, Monty Python and Beyond the Fringe to memory; was a student of politics with a penchant for referencing pioneering political economy texts; and was fascinated by the hidden narratives of history. He was proud of his dry-walling expertise, enjoyed gardening, took up fly-fishing and, after abandoning the Maple Buds and Argonauts, became a devoted Arsenal fan. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 19 at 9 Neepawa Ave. in Roncesvalles from 5:30 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019
