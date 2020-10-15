KENNETH LEE 'Buster' The family of Kenneth 'Buster' Lee sadly announce his sudden passing on October 12, 2020, in Toronto. He was the beloved and caring husband of 63 years to Daisy (née Joe); loving father to Cynthia (Randy), Neal (Dominique), Barry, Randall (Kit), and Heather; and inspiring grandfather to Alex, Chris, Nicole, Kaitlyn, Avery, Eden, Austin and Ella. Kenneth will be fondly remembered by his many friends as well as the members of the Lee and Joe extended families. His funeral service will be livestreamed from Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre on Saturday, October 17 at 4 p.m. Please visit www.etouch.ca
where you will find a link to access the livestream of the service, online condolences, and memorial donations.