You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Kenneth LEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KENNETH LEE 'Buster' The family of Kenneth 'Buster' Lee sadly announce his sudden passing on October 12, 2020, in Toronto. He was the beloved and caring husband of 63 years to Daisy (née Joe); loving father to Cynthia (Randy), Neal (Dominique), Barry, Randall (Kit), and Heather; and inspiring grandfather to Alex, Chris, Nicole, Kaitlyn, Avery, Eden, Austin and Ella. Kenneth will be fondly remembered by his many friends as well as the members of the Lee and Joe extended families. His funeral service will be livestreamed from Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre on Saturday, October 17 at 4 p.m. Please visit www.etouch.ca where you will find a link to access the livestream of the service, online condolences, and memorial donations.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved